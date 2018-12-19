LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You picked out the perfect gift, now it's time for the perfect wrapping job.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by Von Maur for some gift wrapping tips.
The folks at Von Maur will wrap close to 5,000 gifts this holiday season.
Some pointers include:
Cut your wrapping paper to the appropriate size.
Don't try to found under extra paper at the ends.
Don't tape paper to the box so not to damage it, then you can reuse the box again.
Fold the exposed edges under for smooth lines.
Make the paper over lap in the back center of the box.
The ribbon can cover the seam.
Take your time.
Because first impressions of presenting a gift means a lot.
