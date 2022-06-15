NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) — New Albany High School presents a special performance of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got a preview before the school takes the production on the road.
Catch the classic story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial French village, and the Beast, a tormented young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress.
If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will return to his former self.
But time is running out.
This “tale as old as time” can be seen on Thursday, June 16 or Friday, June 17.
Beauty and the Beast
New Albany High School Theatre Arts
Thursday, June 16 7:30
Friday, June 17 7:30
Tickets $12
Then, they present the production at the International Thespian Festival (ITF) on Thursday, June 23 at the IU Auditorium in Bloomington.
The ITF is the summer’s premier teen theatre festival open to all theatre students and teachers.
Participants attend interactive workshops on every aspect of theatre — onstage, backstage, and front-of-house.
They experience performances of all kinds: read-throughs and improv, student works and Shakespeare, one-acts and full-scale main stage productions.
New Albany High School’s Beauty and the Beast was screened by three judges and selected.
The show was judged on set, costumes, acting, choreography and more.
There were only 6 shows chosen from all over the nation to be featured.
Click here for ticket information for the New Albany performances.
