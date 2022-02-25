LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- IMPACT! Wrestling comes to Louisville March 5th - 6th.
Wrestlers Mickie James and Moose joined WDRB in the Morning to talk about the event.
The live shows are at the Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville. SACRIFICE is on March 5th and the LOUISVILLE SLUGFEST is on March 6th.
You can buy tickets here.
Background on Mickie James and Moose from IMPACT! Wrestling:
Moose is in his first World Championship title reign after winning the title last October at the BOUND FOR GLORY pay-per-view in Las Vegas. Also that night, Mickie James defeated Deonna Purrazzo to win the Knockouts World Championship, marking her fourth reign with the Knockouts title. Mickie James also made worldwide news in January when the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Champion participated in the WWE’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match in St. Louis.
Quinn Ojinnaka, the real-life Moose, played for four teams over seven seasons in the National Football League. His NFL career included time as teammates with legendary quarterback Tom Brady while playing for one of the best NFL head coaches in history, Bill Belichick.
Sports Illustrated last November spotlighted Moose and his record-setting journey from the NFL to IMPACT World Champion.
Mickie James has been one of the most accomplished, most decorated female wrestlers over the past two decades. She is a 5-time WWE Women’s Champion and a 2-time winner of the Woman (Wrestler) of the Year Award, as presented annually by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. She also has been ranked No. 1 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50.
Mickie also is an accomplished country music singer, well-known for her single “Hardcore Country,” which also has been used as her wrestling entrance music.
Mickie is an inductee into The Native American Music Awards Hall of Fame and winner of “Best Single Recording” for her song “Left Right Left” at the Native American Music Awards.
