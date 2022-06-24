LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - World’s Largest Bounce House inflates in Louisville.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets jumpy at The Big Bounce America.
This 2022 tour brings an action-packed experience to Tom Sawyer State Park from Friday, June 24th through Sunday, June 26th.
The Big Bounce America features the only Guinness-certified world record holder of The World’s Largest Bounce House.
It's the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes four massive inflatable attractions: a 16,000 sq. foot World’s Largest Bounce House; the newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena; the 900+ ft. long obstacle course named The Giant; and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.
Book age appropriate 3 hour sessions - Toddler, Junior, Bigger Kids or Adults Only.
The Big Bounce America
Tom Sawyer State Park
June 24th-26th
Toddler tickets starting at $19
Adult Only Session $39
