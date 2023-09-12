LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Experience the world "Through the Lens of Plants."
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about Waterfront Botanical Gardens' Kaleidoscope Family Festival.
Visit the Botanical Gardens for a day of free family fun on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Taste snow cones infused with real fruit, fresh popped popcorn, sweet local honey, and pumpkin bread.
Enjoy plant-based face painting, interactive booths with tree and nature activities, plus live music presented by the Louisville Folk School.
Learn about the plants that some of your favorite natural products come from including bamboo, aloe, elderberry, loofah sponges, raised garden beds, and bee-houses.
Kaleidoscope Family Festival
at Waterfront Botanical Gardens
Saturday, Sept. 16
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
FREE Admission
