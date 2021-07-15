LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Coffee can get your day started.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got his day started at Fante's (Fawn-tay's) Coffee House.
Leo Fante has been in the coffee business since 1978.
Fante's Coffee House on Grinstead Drive, Louisville represents a true European coffee house.
A place where people can come together to share ideas, talk with one another, do business and build relationships.
Many times you can find special events happening at the location.
Fante's Coffee and Cars
Third Saturday of the month, April through October.
FREE to exhibit, FREE to attend.
Family friendly event.
8:00am-11:00am
Next Fante's Coffee and Cars
Saturday, July 17th
Click here to get connected to Fante's Coffee House.
