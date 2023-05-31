Kentucky Derby Museum honors Kentucky Derby Winner Mage with a new paint job

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Museum gives Mage the recognition he deserves.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the updates to the Winner's Circle exhibit.
Of course, every year we get a new Kentucky Derby winner, and they move into the spotlight.
Just inside the Kentucky Derby Museum, you'll see a full-size display of the winning horse featured in the Winner's Circle exhibit along with historical artifacts.
Have your photo taken with the replica and see trophies from past Kentucky Derby winners.
But things have to change with the times.
Out with "Rich Strike" and in with "Mage".
It takes a talented group to pull it all together.
Mike Prather has been painting the Winner’s Circle horses since 1999.
Through PRATHERdesign, Mike has established a very unique relationship with Churchill Downs and the Derby Museum and it has grown over the years as he has done several murals and illustrated a children’s book called “The Adventures of Churchill Charlie”.
Mike was first commissioned in 1999 to paint a full-size horse statue.
Each year, a couple of weeks after the big race, Mike re-paints the horse to look like the newly crowned Kentucky Derby champion.
Sometimes he meets the horse, the owners and trainer to really get a good feel for the personality of the horse.
He spent the entire day with the group from Mine That Bird after his fantastic win.
This year, Mike spent hours getting Mage's coloring and markings just right.
He finished up at the end of May just in time for the summer tours.
Along with the horse getting updated, the 360-degree movie has also been edited to show Mage’s win.
Click here to get connected to the Winner's Circle exhibit at the Kentucky Derby Museum.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.