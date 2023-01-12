LOUSIVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Getting a new pet in the new year can be life changing.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by the Kentucky Humane Society for some advice.
The experts at the Kentucky Humane Society can help guide you through the journey.
Of course, they have lots of experience managing adoptable pets.
It has been 6 months since Eastern Kentucky flooding.
The shelters there continue to be overwhelmed with homeless animals after the flooding.
Hundreds have been transported to Louisville for medical care and adoption.
The move allows for other lost animals to find refuge at Eastern Kentucky shelters.
Help for your pet could easily roll into your area.
The KHS CARE-a-van mobile veterinary clinic, which launched in June, is now offering low-cost spay/neuter surgeries for dogs in addition to basic wellness services for cats and dogs.
The CARE-a-van goes to locations throughout Louisville to provide these services.
The Kentucky Humane Society is always willing to give new pet advice and simple behavior tips.
They have many success stories including Ethan, the rescue.
Ethan’s rescue anniversary is this month.
Plus, the beginning of the year means you'll need a brand new calendar.
People can still get their KHS Pet Calendar at Feeders Supply stores.
Proceeds help the shelter animals.
Also, if you are not ready to adopt, you can help in other ways.
Shelters across the country are at capacity as people surrender pets due to housing or inflations, etc.
Your family can take some of that pressure off by becoming a foster family.
Click here to get connected to the Kentucky Humane Society.
