Clarksville, IN (WDRB) -- Getting a few pointers could make fishing a little more enjoyable.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by Kopp's Lakes in Clarksville for some advice and a history lesson.
In 1926, Herman & Ruby Kopp bought 115 acres in Clarksville, Indiana to start Kopp's Farm.
The family including 4 kids grew up tending the animals, working the fields, and operating the dairy.
One of the kids, Pete Kopp married Frances "Lucille" Case in 1937.
Herman and Ruby let Pete and Lucille build a house on the farm and they had 6 children.
In 1949, Herman Kopp was kicked by one of the work horses and passed away.
As the older Kopp children began leaving the farm, keeping up with the dairy cows became too much and in 1960, Pete and Lucille sold the dairy cows.
The cow watering pond behind the house was expanded into the 3-acre lake when the state of Indiana purchased dirt from the farm to help construct the approaches to the Kennedy Bridge in 1959.
In the early 1970s, the state of Indiana decided to build I-265 and acquired 19 acres of the farm.
The state needed dirt to build the exit ramps and they purchased that dirt from Pete and Lucille creating the 13-acre lake on the property.
As an avid fisherman and someone who just liked to have fun in general, Pete decided to create a recreational destination.
Pete's sons went to work building a shelter house, barbecue pit for hog roasting, bathrooms, a large water swing, diving board, docks, volleyball court and horseshoe pits.
In 1978, Kopp's Outdoor recreational facilities opened for swimming, picnicking, concerts, and fishing.
Kopp's Lakes was in its prime.
Pete died in 1985 and Lucille continued to operate the lakes for fishing and company picnics until it became too much for her to handle in 2006.
Two of the great grandchildren of Herman Kopp (Tommy Kopp & Donna Kopp Ennis) took over the property in 2013 to continue making memories as a family friendly fun destination.
