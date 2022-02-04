LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Kosair Shrine Circus returns to Broadbent Arena this weekend.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the performers before their next showtime.
The Carden International Circus presents the Kosair Shrine Circus February 3 through February 6, 2022.
Three rings with acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils and clowns.
This year features a new generation of circus performers from across the globe.
The Carden herd of Asian elephants will demonstrate their enormous grace, intelligence, and strength guided by multi-generational elephant trainer and presenter, Joey Frisco.
Horses and camels dance in unison and dogs leap through the air.
Enjoy the “dancing bears” and other surprises throughout the spectacle.
The circus travels over 40,000 miles each year in the United States and Canada with their three-ring production.
Of course, making a stop in Louisville for the kids.
Each year thousands of underprivileged children attend the Kosair Shrine Circus for free through ticket donations to more than 100 charities.
Doors open one hour before show time for the Preshow Festivities including performer meet and greets, animal rides, fun activities and more.
Kosair Shrine Circus
Broadbent Arena
Friday, February 4 - 10:30am & 7pm
Saturday, February 5 - 10am, 2pm & 7pm
Sunday, February 6 - 2pm & 6pm
Ticket prices are $10 for End Zone seating, $20 for Reserved, and a limited number of Reserved VIP seating for $25 and $30.
Click here to get connected to Kosair Shrine Circus.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.