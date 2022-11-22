LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sure turkey is the star of the show at Thanksgiving, but Kroger Chef Paul Dowell has a couple of recipes for non-turkey dishes that are sure to be crowd pleasers. The best part is they look and taste fancy, but they're simple to make.
Caramelized Onion Scalloped Potato Medley (serves 8-10)
1 lb.
Kroger Sweet Potatoes (scrubbed, peeled & sliced thin)
1 lb.
Kroger Yukon Gold Potatoes (scrubbed & sliced thin)
1 lb.
Kroger Red Potatoes (scrubbed & sliced thin)
To taste
Kosher Salt & Cracked Black Pepper
1 pint
Kroger Half & Half
½ stick
Kerrygold Garlic & Herb Butter
2-4 oz. pkg.
Murray’s Shredded Cave Aged Gruyere
1 cup
Private Selection Shredded Smoked Gouda
¼ cup
Grated Murray’s Parmigiano Reggiano
¼ cup
Divina Caramelized Onion Jam
- Preheat oven to 400° and lightly grease a 9”X13” baking dish.
- Soak potatoes in cold water as you slice them & change water two to three times until water is clear. Drain well when ready to assemble.
- Combine half & half and garlic butter in a small sauce pan and bring to a simmer over medium heat.
- In a small bowl combine gruyere, gouda parm and onion jam and mix well. Set aside.
- Portion half the drained potato mixture in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Flatten out layer in the baking dish. Season well with salt and pepper and then sprinkle over half of the cheese mixture over top.
- Repeat with the remaining potatoes and then flatten out the potatoes evenly. Pour cream mixture over all and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle over the remaining cheese over the top.
- Spray parchment paper with pan release, place over top, cover with foil and put in oven for 40 minutes. Remove from oven, remove foil/parchment and bake uncovered for an additional 25 minutes. Top should be browned and potatoes tender.
Cranberry & Whole Grain Mustard Glazed Spiral Ham (Serves 12-14)
1
Fully Cooked Kroger Bone-In Spiral Ham (6-8 lbs.)
1-16 oz. pkg.
Kroger Cranberry Celebration
¼ cup
Kroger Dark Brown Sugar
¼ cup
Kroger Apple Cider Vinegar
¼ cup
Murray’s Whole Grain Mustard
- Preheat oven to 325° and bake spiral ham for 1 hour in a roasting pan.
- In a small saucepan combine cranberry celebration, dark brown sugar, apple cider vinegar and whole grain mustard. Stir until well blended on medium-high heat.
- Bring to simmer & cook 4-6 minutes.
- Remove ham from oven and pour half the glaze over the top. Reserve the other half for later.
- Bake uncovered until a bi-read thermometer reads 140°, about another 30-4o minutes. Glaze ham every 10 minutes with glaze from the bottom of the ham.
- Serve ham with remaining glaze on the side & enjoy this delicious holiday favorite at the Dowell house!