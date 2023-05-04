COLLEGIATE SCHOOL - KINDERGARTEN DERBY 5-5-2022 (8).JPG

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 61st running of the Kindergarten Derby at Louisville Collegiate School happens on the Thursday before Kentucky Derby 149.

Louisville's Tallest Jockey, WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at one of Collegiate’s most treasured traditions.

The school’s 5-and 6-year-old “jockeys” compete with their self-decorated hobbyhorses with matching silks.

Children bearing the name of actual Derby contenders race around the well-groomed track in hopes of winning the “blanket of roses” created by students.

The entire JK-12 community of students, parents, alumni, faculty, and staff attend the event.

A Collegiate “Pegasus Parade” of Lower School students kick off the event.

Louisville Collegiate School is a JK-12, co-ed independent day school located in the historic Highlands neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky.

A big thank you to Becker & Durski Turf Goods for creating Keith's custom jockey silks.

Click here to get connected to Louisville Collegiate School.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags