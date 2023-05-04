LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 61st running of the Kindergarten Derby at Louisville Collegiate School happens on the Thursday before Kentucky Derby 149.
Louisville's Tallest Jockey, WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at one of Collegiate’s most treasured traditions.
The school’s 5-and 6-year-old “jockeys” compete with their self-decorated hobbyhorses with matching silks.
Children bearing the name of actual Derby contenders race around the well-groomed track in hopes of winning the “blanket of roses” created by students.
The entire JK-12 community of students, parents, alumni, faculty, and staff attend the event.
A Collegiate “Pegasus Parade” of Lower School students kick off the event.
Louisville Collegiate School is a JK-12, co-ed independent day school located in the historic Highlands neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky.
A big thank you to Becker & Durski Turf Goods for creating Keith's custom jockey silks.
Click here to get connected to Louisville Collegiate School.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.