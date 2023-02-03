LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) — In honor of Black History Month, the Louisville Regional Airport Authority celebrates the history of Black achievement in aviation.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets a look at the exhibition, The Sky’s the Limit.
This is the third year for the event and displayed for the first time at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Learn about specific members of the Black aviation community and their achievements during the month of February.
Visitors get to see how these men and women got their start in aviation, any adversity they experienced, and how they ultimately achieved greatness and rose to prominence.
The exhibit spotlights 14 individuals and organizations including:
Bessie Coleman, First Black woman to receive a pilot’s license
Katherine Johnson, Black female mathematician who helped send NASA astronaut on Earth-orbiting mission
Robert Lawrence, Pilot designation as the first Black astronaut
“The Sky’s the Limit: A Celebration of the History of Black Achievement in Aviation,”
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
FREE and Open to the Public
As part of this exhibit and to celebrate Black History Month, Louisville Regional Airport Authority is also holding a student art contest.
Students ages kindergarten to 12th grade are encouraged to submit their artwork that shows what the exhibit, “The Sky’s the Limit: A Celebration of the History of Black Achievement in Aviation,” means to them.
One winner will be selected from each category: kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grade, sixth through eighth grade and ninth through 12th grade.
The winners’ artwork will be on display as part of the exhibit at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and will also be featured on social media.
A grand prize winner 10 years or older will receive a complimentary scholarship to the 2022 Louisville Aviation Camp at Bowman Field in the Summer of 2023.
Click here to get connected to “The Sky’s the Limit: A Celebration of the History of Black Achievement in Aviation”.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.