LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People are venturing out into public with face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Why not have them custom made.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joins a seamstress with Peake Ties who normally makes Kentucky Derby themed ties this time of year.
These days, Elizabeth Peake is using her talents to make custom face masks.
She realized her scrap materials could be turned into functional face masks.
Elizabeth found some patterns she liked and went to work.
You could make your own with some simple instructions.
Click here to get connected to Peake Ties.
Here are some links to DIY face masks.
CLICK HERE: This is the pattern Elizabeth follows using her scrap pieces.
CLICK HERE: This is more of a traditional example.
CLICK HERE: This is easy for beginners. Might be able to use a bandana.
CLICK HERE: This article has information about adding filtration in the homemade masks.
