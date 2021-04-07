LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Racing Louisville FC fans get ready for the first soccer game of the season.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser explored Lynn Family Stadium before the match up and learned about the new pro team.
The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) expansion team, Racing Louisville FC prepares to kick off their season against Orlando Pride on Saturday, April 10th at Lynn Family Stadium.
Racing Louisville FC is run by Soccer Holdings, LLC, the same organization behind Louisville City FC, the two-time USL Championship-winning men's side.
Both Racing and LouCity will play at Lynn Family Stadium and train at their new training facility nearby.
The National Women’s Soccer League is the world’s best women’s soccer league.
It will bring some of the best players in the world to Louisville like members of the 2019 World Cup Championship team including Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and more.
