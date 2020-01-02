LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This could be the year you physically move through your day with ease.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined strength and conditioning specialist Billy Edelen for some moBILLity training.
Active mobillity makes you feel better in a holistic fashion by freeing overall tightness, easing stiffness associated with back pain, and relieving stress.
He covered fundamental movements including mindful breathing, core stabilization, basic strengthening, and mobility work.
You develop fluidity and efficiency of movement while mitigating stress.
Click here to get connected with MoBILLity.
