LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is encouraging everyone to "Eat Right, Bite by Bite and Sip by Sip."
Catherine Arnold, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, from The Dairy Alliance explains how to do just that.
Right size the Portion size.
It is important to remember, that what we put on our plate and in our glass can determine how much we eat, says Arnold. Research shows that the portions of some foods, such as bagels, pasta dishes and drinks, have increased significantly over the past 30 years ( use hand motion to show prop display). Bagels have increased over twice the size; the average pasta serving has gone from 500 to 1,000 calories and drinks have increased from 6.5 oz twenty years ago to over 20 oz today. Arnold suggests using smaller plates to control portions, sharing a meal with a friend or your spouse, and pay attention to portion sizes listed on packaged foods.
Sip Smarter.
Beverage choices can add up to about 20% of our total daily calories, and typically add very few vitamins and minerals to our diet. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children 0-5 years of age drink primarily water and milk. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend adults choose beverages that are "calorie-free or that contribute beneficial nutrients." Choosing to drink only water and low-fat milk can decrease daily calorie intake, keep you hydrated, and provide 9 essential nutrients needed for energy and strength, said Arnold.
Power Up with Protein.
The true secret to staying satisfied with smaller portions on your plate is adding protein, which takes longer for the body to digest than other foods, keeping you fuller longer. Dairy foods, like milk, cheese and yogurt, provide high-quality protein and can be incorporated in meals and snacks throughout the day.
If you have resolved to eat more fruits and veggies in 2020, don't forget the dairy. Not only does it provide protein, but milk adds 3 nutrients lacking in American diets - calcium, vitamin D and potassium. Plant-based foods with dairy are a Superfood Power Couple.
What about eating only plant-based foods?
As a Registered Dietitian, Arnold supports eating more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. These foods provide key nutrients including dietary fiber, which is 1 of the 4 main nutrients many Americans lack in their diet. But don't ditch dairy. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend eating a variety of foods from all food groups to meet nutrient recommendations. Use the MyPlate method to plan balanced meals. Eat a "plant-based" diet by making half of your plate fruits and vegetables, and the other half whole grains and lean protein.
You can find more meal tips on The Dairy Alliance's website, or find Catherine at catherinearnoldrd.com.
