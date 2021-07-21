NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) -- It's a place where you can find instagram ready milkshakes.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by New Albany's new Boomtown Creamery for a taste.
The neighborhood ice cream parlor recently opened in historic downtown New Albany.
You'll find classic hand dipped ice cream or HUGE uniquely craft milkshakes called BoomShakes.
Don't be surprised to find a whole slice of strawberry cheesecake on top of a tasty creation.
Or a milkshake topped off with a brownie and toasted marshmallow.
Get your camera ready to post a picture of the sweet treats.
The shop is open seven days a week from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Click here to get connected to Boomtown Creamery.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.