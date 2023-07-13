LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From the people who brought you Swiss Rolls, Nutty Bars and Oatmeal Cream Pies comes a park in Tennessee.
McKee Foods, the company behind Little Debbie, donated 10 acres in Collegedale, Tennessee, which isn't far from Chattanooga.
It's a pretty sweet space and not just your standard park. There's a statue of the princess of pastries, a giant Christmas Tree Cake and Cosmic Brownie for climbing.
Little Debbie Park opened in June. It is located at 4698 Swinyar Drive in Collegedale.
All the attractions in the park are ready for those Instagram pictures. And if that's not your thing, you can always work off those Zebra cakes with a run on the trail.
