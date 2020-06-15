LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- North Village Farmers Market has something for everyone.
The weekly farmers market happens every Sunday in the North Village Market in Norton Commons from 1-4pm.
The next event is Sunday, June 21st.
Discover farm fresh eggs, bread, soap, sanitizers, coffee, flowers and plants, early Spring vegetables, and BBQ.
Plus explore the North Village Market Retail Cottages at 6301 Moonseed St.
Six small businesses have filled the spaces and will be there all season.
Gourmet popsicle purveyor, Steel City Pops
Fresh and local, Wiltshire Bakery & Café
Natural pet treat makers, Bourbon City Barkery
Local jewelry artisan, Jeweled Goose
Natural elements boutique, the Bluegrass Witch
Upscale consigner, Ta Dah Boutique
Typical operation hours for the cottages are on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the Farmers Market.
Click here to get connected to the North Village Farmers Market.
