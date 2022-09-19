PROSPECT, Ky (WDRB) -- A new restaurant prepares to open in Norton Commons Tuesday, September 20th.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at Waldo's Chicken & Beer.
Louisville's Endeavor Restaurant Group opens the first full-service Waldo’s Chicken & Beer at 10700 Meeting St. in Prospect.
Mark Waldo founded the restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee in 2019.
The fast casual chicken brand currently has seven locations in four southern states including Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.
This is the third investment for Endeavor Restaurant Group, who owns all five LouVino Restaurant and Wine Bars, and signed a partnership agreement with Big Bad Breakfast last year.
The first Big Bad Breakfast Louisville location opened in February 2022 and the second is coming later this year.
Waldo's Chicken & Beer is known for its scratch made southern fried and slow-roasted chicken four ways: on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl, or in a basket.
Taste the eight original sauces and enjoy house made sides including their signature cheddar biscuits.
Pick from more than 16 local and regional beers on tap.
The 4,100 square-foot space features full-service indoor and outdoor seating areas.
Move around the oval-shaped island bar in the center of the restaurant and check out any of the 30 big screen televisions.
The gaming area features dart boards, a Jenga table, and a Golden Tee golf arcade machine.
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer
Opening Tuesday, September 20th
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday
11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday
