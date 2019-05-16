LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Commons, the walkable, new urbanist community in northeast will host the "Welcome Home Tour & Design Show" May 18 through June 2.
The tour features 12 new homes with the latest in sustainable home building practices, combined with timeless architecture and elegant design trends.
All homes on the tour are located in the North Village and are next to "Peppermint Green", a football field-sized civic space.
The design is a nod to Old Louisville, complete with a walk punctuated by benches and urns filled with flowers.
The dozen tour homes showcase geothermal heating and cooling, sustainable technology which eliminates the need for outdoor air conditioning units and reduces noise, while allowing for more space for residents to enjoy the outdoors.
The tour includes "The Grove", a new 2.5-acre ridgetop recreational area, complete with a zero-entry, lagoon-style pool, a playground and walking trails.
The Grove is part of nearly 160 acres of planned green and civic spaces in Norton Commons and including miles of nature trails, a rose garden, a lakefront amphitheater, three dog parks, a community vegetable garden and a wildflower meadow.
The last Norton Commons' home tour raised more than $86,000 for Metro United Way.
They hope beat that number.
$15 admission to the Welcome Home Tour & Design Show.
Click here to purchase tickets.
www.nortoncommons.com/event/2019-welcome-home-tour
May 18 − June 2
Show Hours:
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wed. & Fri.
Noon−6 p.m. Sat. and Sun.
All proceeds benefit the Louisville Metro United Way
The first weekend of the Home Tour and Design Show coincides with the 5th Annual Norton Commons Art Festival on May 18 and 19, 11am - 5pm daily.
Over 100 artists and craftspeople will showcase their works and artisan products.
Craft beer, local food trucks are available for purchase, and admission to the art festival is free.
Musical acts include the Whiskey Bent Valley Boys, Da Mudcats, Millers Folly, the Uncommon Stereotypes, Handcar Prophets and Walker & Kays.
