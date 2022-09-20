LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville's East Market District is throwing a party.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look a the 12th Annual NULU Fest happening on Saturday, September 24th from 11am to 9pm.
The NULU Business Association presents the popular street festival celebrating the continued growth and revitalization of Louisville’s East Market District after taking a 2 year break.
The festival will take place in the 600, 700, and 800 blocks of East Market Street in Downtown, Louisville.
Enjoy live music by sonaBLAST! Records, regional micro-brewed beers, and food & retail booths by local vendors.
There will be activities for all ages.
The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public.
The East Market District, also referred to as NULU ("New Louisville"), is best known for its art galleries, unique specialty stores, antique shops and a growing number of upscale restaurants.
Performing at the 2022 NULU Fest will be:
11:30-12:30 Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts Group
1:00-1:45 The School of Rock
2:15-3:00 Jack Keyes
3:30-4:15 Mod Kiddo
4:45-5:30 Leah Lahkiah
6:00-7:00 Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters
7:30-8:30 Johnny Berry & The Outliers
9:00-10:00 Scott T. Smith Band
