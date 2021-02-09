LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — A once in a lifetime collection goes up for sale and you could own some of it.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined Doug Harritt from Harritt Group for a glimpse at the rare finds in Palmyra, Indiana.
Over the next few months, the Harritt Group will be presenting online the exceptional and remarkable lifetime collection of the William Ray Schmidt Estate.
Bill Schmidt spent over 30 years acquiring unique items to add to his collection.
Now, the estate is sharing his passion with an online auction.
Each session will contain a wide variety of treasures like a vintage airplane propeller, country store & vintage advertisement, thermometers & clocks, food & tobacco tins, railroad memorabilia, pedal cars, wagons & sleds, country antiques, neon signs and more.
Click here to connected to the Schmidt Estate Lifetime Collection Online Auction.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.