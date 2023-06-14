SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shelby County Fair has been going on for 161 years.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the 4th oldest fair in Kentucky.
It started on Monday, June 12 and goes through Saturday, June 24.
The first week has the carnival, motorsports and pageants.
The second week is the Shelby County Classic Horse Show on June 20, and the Shelby County Fair Horse Show from June 21-24.
During the two weeks of entertainment, you can see or participate in the first ever Shelby County Fair Mullet Competition.
If you have the best "Kentucky Waterfall" or if you are "all business on top and party in the back," sign up for the contest on Saturday, June 17 starting at 6 p.m.
Registration opens at 3 p.m.
The money raised helps Wigs for Kids.
Wigs For Kids brings together stylists and hair donors who want to help children suffering from medical issues and treatments like alopecia, trichotillomania, burns, chemotherapy or any other medical causes of hair loss.
When children lose their hair, they don’t just suffer physically.
The change in their appearance can drastically undermine their self-image and sabotage their self-esteem.
To help heal the pain of these struggles, Certified Cosmetic Therapist Jeffrey Paul founded Wigs For Kids, a nonprofit organization that has been serving children suffering from hair loss since 1981.
Shelby County Fair
June 12 - 17
Shelby County Classic & Horse Show
June 20 - 24
