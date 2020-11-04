LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new place for making Pap's Beef Jerky in Louisville.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser talked jerky at the new Pap's Food Plant.
The new home of Pap’s was an old distribution center for heavy lifting equipment on Crittenden Drive.
Pap’s purchased the building in November 2019 and gave it an entirely renovated the interior.
They also added a massive air purification system with carbon filters that filters the air 8 times per hour.
Pap’s Foods began in 2012 and makes 5 varieties of jerky including Grippo’s BBQ, Hot Thin Cut, Pitmasters Jerky, Mild Thin Cut and Blazin Cajun Thin Cut.
Beef Stick flavors are Grippo’s Bar-B-Q, Spicy Beef, Mild, Smokehouse and Honey.
The official grand opening is later this month with Beef Jerky and Eggs, Thursday, November 19th at 7:30 am.
Pap’s welcomes the media, invited guests, Greater Louisville Inc, and a few lucky beef jerky lovers to meet the team, take a tour, and talk some jerky.
To celebrate the grand opening, Pap’s is partnering with Metro Animal Services.
Visit Metro Animal Services from November 19th through the remainder of 2020 and Pap’s will also pay 25% of Adoption Fee for those who mention “Pap’s”.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Pap's Jerky has sent care packages of jerky and beef sticks to hospitals in Chicago, Louisville, New York, and San Francisco.
Click here to get connected to Pap's Beef Jerky.
