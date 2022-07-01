CORYDON, In (WDRB) -- Corydon, Indiana is bringing back a popular festival after more than 20 years.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some organizers of the Harrison County Popcorn Festival.

Celebrate one of Harrison County’s biggest agricultural products with a parade, children’s activities, games, a beer garden, and more.

The locals have missed this memorable event.

The Popcorn Festival celebrates Indiana's official state snack: popcorn.

Enjoy food, entertainment, fireworks and more.

Friday, July 1st

4:00-10:30pm

Music and more

Saturday, July 2nd

10:00am-9:30pm

Car Show, Cornhole, Music, Parade, Fireworks

Click here to get connected to the Harrison County Popcorn Festival.

