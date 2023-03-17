LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of dogs and their owners get the chance to strut their stuff this weekend.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser met some of the competitors at the Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows 2023.
The Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows moves into the Kentucky Exposition Center March 17 through March 19.
Canines and their companions compete for top honors in one of the Largest Dog Shows in the nation with more than 50 vendors with dog related items.
Some of the events include Barn Hunt, Obedience, Conformation, Dogs Dock Diving, Junior Showmanship, Itty Bitty Plush Class and Meet The Breeds.
Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows
Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19
Adult $10, $5 seniors, $5 children
Family of Four $20
First Responders, Military and their families are free with proper ID
