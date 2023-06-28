Spend a day during summer break on the wildside at Wilstem Wildlife Park

PAOLI, In (WDRB) -- A wildlife adventure is only a short drive away.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the Wilstem Wildlife Park in Paoli, Indiana.
Wilstem's 1,100 acres has evolved over the last 30 years.
The addition of cabins, a covered bridge and expanded barn started the transformation.
In 2014, French Lick Ziplines, a 9 line zipline course was added to the property.
A three month trial with a herd of African elephants in 2015 inspired the permanent elephant experience.
In 2017, Giraffe Encounters were added to Wilstem.
Roos and Crew Encounters and Grizzly Encounters soon followed.
Slow down with the sloth encounters or take a serene horseback ride.
The name changed to Wilstem Wildlife Park in 2019 with the Drive Thru Safari opening in June of 2020.
The Drive Thru Safari is open daily beginning at 9:30 AM and last car in at 3:30 pm.
Experience the self-guided Drive Thru Safari in your personal vehicle and see over 40 different species.
This year, 30 acres were added to the Drive Thru Safari to house additional species.
In 2022, Wilstem Wildlife Park added the Asian Small Clawed Otter Encounters.
For a limited time, Wilstem Wildlife Park welcomes Pork Chop Revue.
The performing pigs and hogs will steal your heart this summer.
Wilstem Wildlife Park's mission is to educate guests about wildlife, enhance and preserve the lives of the animals.
