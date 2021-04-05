CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) — It’s time to get your hands dirty and get that landscape looking good for spring.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got some advice from Yew Dell Botanical Gardens that recently opened for the season.
Crestwood’s Yew Dell is an internationally-recognized center of gardening, plants and education, all offered in a stunning site of significant historical importance.
Yew Dell is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a Preservation Partner Project of the Garden Conservancy, a national non-profit dedicated to saving the nation’s most exceptional gardens.
During the morning with Keith, they covered topics like proper mulch depth, types of mulch and composting.
Container plantings can be a great addition to your landscaping.
The pros discussed what to grow like annuals, tropicals, perennials and veggies.
Containers should have proper drainage, planting mix and fertilizer.
When buying quality plants look for white roots and no circling roots.
When planting, break up the roots at planting time.
Plus make the hole wide not necessarily deep.
Prepare for a full slate of educational workshops in 2021 plus their annual plant sale goes live online April 7th.
