LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pamela Haines of Sweet Peaches wanted to help fight COVID-19 one bowl of soup at a time.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning with the cafe owner talking soup.
Sweet Peaches, a West Louisville restaurant at 1800 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., is offering FREE soup on Wednesdays 11:00 am until 2:00 pm.
Not just any soup.
Pamela’s special soup has 11 immune boosting ingredients.
A recent report about coronavirus motivated her.
She learned, African Americans are contracting the coronavirus three times the rate of any other community and dying six times the rate.
She decided to make the soup and possibly help those in her community.
Times are tough for small businesses like hers but she still wanted to help.
Click here to get connected to Sweet Peaches.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.