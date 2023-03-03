LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tailspin Ale Fest helps you shake off the winter blues.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a preview of the 10th annual event.
The 100% outdoor festival will take off at historic Bowman Field Airport on Saturday, March 4th.
Access to over 300 beers from local breweries like Against the Grain and more in the Kentucky Tent such as Country Boy Brewing, Scout & Scholar, plus regional and national craft breweries like Bell's, Rhinegeist, New Belgium, HiWire, and Terrapin Brewing.
NEW for the 10th Anniversary, experience the Green River Bourbon Barrel Program.
10 Green River Bourbon Barrels filled with tasty brews and featured at the Bourbon Barrel Beer Bar.
Music by Tony and the Tan Lines, dance to your own beat with the Drake’s Silent Disco, puff away at Cox's Cigar Lounge, photo opportunity from Rhinegeist and more.
