LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Join 50 thousand of your closest friends for a party at St. Joseph Children's Home this weekend.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the 173rd annual St. Joe's Picnic starting tonight.
The two-night, live music event supports the mission of Giving Children a Home.
For the first time since 2019, St. Joseph Children’s Home is hosting an in-person Picnic For the Kids.
The 173rd celebration will be held on the front lawn of St. Joe’s, and this year a crowd of 50,000 or more is expected.
Admission is free and this event is for all ages.
This annual fundraiser allows St. Joseph Children's Home to continue the work of Giving Children a Home through serving nearly 1,500 children and families each
year.
This year’s event features two nights of music, games, food, and drinks.
Friday activities will take place from 5 pm – 10 pm and noon to midnight on Saturday.
Free parking is available on site and overflow parking with free shuttle service is also available on Saturday at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary Parking Lot off Grinstead Drive.
Friday night includes a live performance by The Crashers.
Live music on Saturday by Rearview Mirror.
The VIP section with reserved tables returns this year for sponsors.
Click here for a complete lineup of events at the 173rd St. Joe's Picnic for the Kids.
