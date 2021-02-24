LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A new restaurant pays tribute to African American horse racing pioneers.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser explores the Black Jockeys Lounge in Downtown Louisville.
The concept was announced in December 2020 and introduced Valentine’s Day weekend 2021. The fine dining experience preserves and highlights the history of Black jockeys with the help of Project to Protect African American Turf History (PPAATH).
The space features original artwork, an expanded stage, jockey-inspired uniforms, and menu items inspired by what the jockeys themselves may have ordered. Black Jockeys Lounge has been intentionally curated to be a perfect cocktail of education, food, luxury, and entertainment.
