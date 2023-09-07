LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cancerfest in Hillview adds a little fun in the fight against cancer.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joins some of the people making it possible.
Hillview Recreation Department, 298 Prairie Drive, Hillview, Kentucky provides the backdrop for this all-day event on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9.
On Friday, the event gets started with a survivor walk followed by a food truck invasion, vendors, carnival games and music.
On Saturday, Big Body Car Club sponsors a motorcycle show with a 100-mile charity ride.
"Ride to Ride out Cancer" raises money to help cancer patients who are currently receiving treatment for any type of cancer.
The money helps offset the every day financial burdens families go through by paying bills such as, mortgage or rent, utilities, phone, and medical.
The group also maintains a food pantry and will deliver directly to the patient in need.
Musical acts scheduled to appear:
Tiffany Lynn Pucket
Rocking Cowboys
Kentucky Hillbilly
Sigmatic
Soundtrip
Taylor Road Band
Contingency Plan
Cancerfest
1191 Hillview Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40229
Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8 and 9
Donations will be accepted at the gate to benefit families affected by cancer.
Click here to get connected to Cancerfest.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.