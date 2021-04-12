LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Why can’t taco Tuesday last all week?
Now it will.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got a taste of the first every Louisville Taco Week.
The Inaugural Louisville Taco Week happens from April 12th to the 18th.
The special event brings you $2 tacos (minimum 3).
Participating restaurants will be offering specialty $2 tacos the whole week, with some restaurants offering up to three different taco options.
For seven days, taco lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Louisville Taco Week locations.
The same people who organized Louisville Burger Week, Louisville Pizza Week, and Louisville Restaurant Week want people to embrace the food and culture of Louisville while getting them out to try new taco and margarita offerings around the city.
Louisville Taco Week passports will help guide taco lovers to participating restaurants.
Passports will be stamped by the restaurant for each order of tacos.
Earn a stamp from 4 or more participating locations on your passport and you’ll be entered to win the grand prize of $250 in gift cards and el Jimador swag.
Click here to get connected to Louisville Taco Week.
