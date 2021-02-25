LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Learn about the history and tradition of Kentucky’s first commercial distiller.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser experiences the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience.
Evan Williams Bourbon Experience features the Artisanal Distillery, guided tours, educational Bourbon tastings and more.
It is located on Louisville’s “Whiskey Row”.
Get lost in the history and tradition of Kentucky’s native spirit.
Step back in time to the final days of Prohibition and into the secret Speakeasy at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience.
Louisville native and renowned bartender, Tom Bullock (1872—1964) - The first black American to write and publish a cocktail book will greet you.
Learn about his life, legacy and love of spirits in a 45 minute presentation.
Along the way, you will taste 3 premium Whiskeys and maybe enjoy one of Mr. Bullock's most famous creations.
Click here to get connected to the Ideal Bartender and the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience.
Evan Williams Bourbon Experience asks guests to practice social distancing and wear a facial covering.
