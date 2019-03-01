LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 9th Annual Louisville Arcade Expo is back for 3 days of retro gaming goodness.
The event at the Triple Crown Pavilion (March 1st - 3rd) features hundreds of pinball and arcade games including favorites such as Pinbot, Addams Family, Donkey Kong, Ms. Pac-man, Galaga, Street Fighter II and many more.
New pinball machines such as Pirates of the Caribbean from Jersey Jack Pinball, Munsters from Stern Pinball and Oktoberfest from American Pinball.
Celebrate 30 years of retro console rivalries between Nintendo and Sega.
Take a stroll down memory lane on classic consoles like Atari 2600, Sega Genesis, Playstation and even the Nintendo Wii.
All arcade games and pinball machines at the Louisville Arcade Expo are on FREE PLAY so leave your quarters at home.
Louisville Arcade Expo
Triple Crown Pavilion
1776 Plantside Drive
Today 2:00-Midnight $30
Saturday 10am-Midnight $30
Sunday 10am-4:00 $25
