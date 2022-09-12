LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- It will be a magical night of comedy and illusion.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some entertaining magicians before their annual show, It's Magic.
Every year in September, the Louisville Magic Club hosts this magic show called “It’s Magic”.
This family-friendly event is an annual fundraiser for the Louisville Magic Club which helps support outreach and training for the club’s younger members.
The event was moved from the Iroquois Amphitheater a few years ago, and now is hosted at the 500 seat Ursuline Arts Center on Lexington Rd located on the Sacred Heart Campus.
The theme of the 33rd edition of "It's Magic" is the "Next Generation of Magic!"
Brand new acts will be taking the stage along with local favorites.
“It’s Magic” starts at 7:00 pm, and doors open at 6:00 pm.
Get there early and enjoy members of the Louisville Magic Club performing strolling magic in the lobby before the main show.
2022 PERFORMERS
Cody Clark
David Garrard
Smoke & Mirrors
Joanna Logsdon
Dennis Alm
Sid Marvelous
Matt Sohl
Jonah Babins
Dinky Gowen
"It's Magic" Show
Friday September 16th, 7:00 PM
Ursuline Arts Center
3113 Lexington Rd
Louisville, KY
Adults $12.00 / 12 & Under $8.00
Tickets available at the door or online
