LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Netflix released "The Prom" movie in 2020, and now the musical version is making its regional debut in Louisville.
Executive Producer Beth Hall with ACT Louisville Productions joined Michael Drury, the Artistic Director for Pandora Productions on WDRB Mornings to talk about the upcoming production at the Henry Clay Theatre in downtown Louisville.
to watch the full interview.
Drury, who also plays the character Barry in the play, described the plot: "It's about a young girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom. And the PTA decides that that's not a good idea, so they just cancel the prom. And a group of Broadway starts decide they need a cause to get behind, and Emma is their cause. So they head to Indiana to fix it all. But being Broadway stars they don't exactly fix it all."
Hall said she has long been a fan of Pandora Productions, and jumped at the chance to do the musical once the rights were released and thought "wouldn't it be great to partner with Pandora, who does a really good job of addressing LBTQ issues."
Drury said performing in the comedy musical that's been nominated for seven Tony Awards "is a great deal of fun. It's really fun to tell the story, but also really rewarding by the end to examine the heart and bring these sort of two opposing forces together for one common cause."
Hall also said the audience is also invited to get in on the act. "So at each performance -- and this is only for people who want to participate obviously, we're not going to make you do that -- but when you come in it should feel like you get to go to the prom. And some people didn't and some people's version of the prom wasn't exactly great so we'll have some fun, a little refreshment, some definite photo ops. And you'll be able to dance to some really great prom music on the stage before the show. And then at intermission we will be drawing prom royalty, where we will crown our prom royalty, and it'll just be a random draw of those who want to participate."
The show starts Aug. 11 and continues through Aug. 26 at The Henry Clay Theatre at 604 S. Third Street in downtown Louisville. Tickets are on sale now at www.actlouisville.com and at www.pandoraprods.org. Prices start at $29.
