LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Rock Creek Horse Show has been around for 86 years.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser explored the Louisville Classic going on now through Saturday, June 10, 2023.
The Rock Creek Horse Show honors the nation’s top American Saddlebred show horses and Hackney ponies.
This 5-night (June 6-10) annual horse show competition dates back to the Civil War era and has become one of the most beloved shows for Saddlebred Stables across America.
The Saddlebred breed is known as the ultimate show horse, high-stepping and elegant.
Also called the Kentucky Saddler from the civil war days when soldiers rode them.
They are a very competitive breed, and they compete in four show divisions: Five-gaited; Three-gaited; Fine Harness and Pleasure.
They are judged on performance, manners, presence, quality and conformation.
The Rock Creek Riding Club is a non-profit organization.
This year there is a major push for community support and donations/ sponsorships to keep it running.
The grounds need major repairs like a new HVAC, new plumbing, and the Clubhouse needs a facelift.
Every little bit helps.
Rock Creek Horse Show
Rock Creek Riding Club
3114 Rock Creek Drive
Seneca Park
June 6-10
Nightly at 6:30
General Admission $10
FREE on Thursday, June 8 for Family Night
