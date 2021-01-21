NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) — Let your troubles float away with some Floating Therapy.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser explored the Sukhino Float Center and Salt Cave in New Albany.
In Sanskrit, "Sukhino" means "centered in happiness and joy, free from suffering".
Owners Kim Hannan and Graham Hannan wanted to help bring peace of mind and relief in the body.
This is Southern Indiana's first float center and halotherapy center.
You step into a tub with 10" of body temperature water infused with 1000 pounds of Epsom salt.
As a result, you literally float on the water.
The Epsom salt helps you relax and detoxes the body, and relieves sore muscles and joints.
Float Therapy is known by many names like restricted environmental stimulus therapy, sensory deprivation, sensory isolation, isolation tanks and more.
Effects may range from chronic pain relief to deep meditation and calm.
It is known to lower cortisol (the stress hormone), lower blood pressure, dial down the "fight or flight" response, reduce bodily stress, release endorphins and dopamine.
You can experience it in the dark or under soothing colored lighting.
Listen to music or float in silence.
Click here to get connected to Sukhino Float Center and Salt Cave.
