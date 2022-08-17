The Taste of Southern Indiana fundraiser helps retirees stay involved in their communities

NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) -- You can help out the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program by just eating.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a sample of the Annual Taste of Southern Indiana.
This year's event happens on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Enjoy samplings from 20 or more Southern Indiana eateries at Eastside Christian Church, Jeffersonville (2319 Veterans Parkway) from 6:00 to 8:30.
Plus, listen to live music by the Jamey Aebersold Quartet and participate in the silent auction.
Tickets are on sale for $30 each or 6 for $150.
The event benefits Hope Southern Indiana's Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), whose 900 members provide volunteer services to numerous organizations in South Central Indiana.
RSVP connects anyone 55+ to use their gifts and talents to impact their community.
