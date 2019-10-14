LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thomas Alva Edison came to Louisville in 1866, at the young age of 19, to work as a telegraph key operator.
He landed a job with the Western Union located on Second and West Main Street.
Edison lived in the Butchertown neighborhood on East Washington Street in the fall of 1866.
Most of his early inventions were either improvements of the telegraph or similar machines, such as a fire alarm telegraph.
In October 1868, about a year after he left Louisville, Edison was granted his first patent for an electric vote recorder intended for use in the U.S. Congress.
He was issued more than 125 patents related to the telegraph during the following years.
Throughout his career, his experiments with the telegraph inspired his other inventions.
In 1879, Thomas Edison invented the incandescent light bulb and submitted the patent for the creation.
Louisville's Thomas Edison House is celebrating the 140th Anniversary of Edison's 1879 incandescent lamp patent with an Open House.
On Saturday, October 20th from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., experience education exhibits, demonstrations and movies and refreshments.
