LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Devils Attic presents the Louisville Zombie Walk.
This special event started in 2005.
On Saturday, August 24th beginning at 8:29 pm, join more than 42,000 zombies as they take over part of Bardstown Road.
The 3/4 of a mile walk between Eastern Parkway and MidCity Mall ends with a block party near Highland Ave.
Enjoy live bands, entertainment, food vendors, costume contest and the Zombie Market brought to you by the Market for Mischief.
The Zombie Car Show will be on display and the Zombie Midway Gaming Area.
Prohibited items: firearms, toy guns painted to look like a firearm, metal knives or machetes.
These items will be confiscated.
Click here to get connected to the Louisville Zombie Walk.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.