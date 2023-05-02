LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby Week’s newest experience, 502’sDay celebrates the community and more.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look at the lineup for Louisville's day at Churchill Downs.
Partnerships for the day include:
Special Recognition of UofL Health – J. David Richardson Trauma Center (3:20 p.m. – Woodford Reserve Winner’s Circle)
Special Recognition of the Louisville Metro Police Department (1:45 p.m. – Woodford Reserve Winner’s Circle)
Special Recognition of 2x Game Changers Planet Savers: Zoo Club & Future Healers (3:10 p.m. – Woodford Reserve Winner’s Circle)
Memorable Louisville Race Names:
The Old Sears Building (Race 1)
The Galleria (Race 2)
The Brewery (Race 3)
The Lynn’s Paradise Café (Race 4)
The John E’s (Race 5)
The Phoenix Hill Tavern (Race 6)
The Dirt Bowl (Race 7)
The Jim Porter’s Good Times Emporium (Race 8)
The Toy Tiger (Race 9)
502'sDay
Tuesday, May 2
Gates Open 11:30 a.m.
First Race 12:45 p.m.
$5 General Admission
Click here to get connected to Churchill Downs Derby Week events.
