Turners Circus presents "Flame", an adults only performance

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Turners Circus' latest performance is for grown ups only.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the performers before their show, "Flame".
Talented performers will take the audience through mesmerizing routines.
Turners Circus is a contemporary circus theatre featuring cutting edge aerial and circus arts.
The annual spring performances are the culmination of the group's year-round Aerial and Circus Arts Training Program.
Turners Circus began in 1942 as a fundraiser to support the American Turners of Louisville Gymnastics Team.
Over time, the program took to the air and is now a leader in the growing adult and youth circus arts programs across America.
There have been more than 7 decades of the Turners Circus performances.
Be entertained with an adult only Turners Circus live revue on Saturday, January 29th.
See student (ages 18 and older) and instructors performing aerial and ground acts.
$15 at door, show starts at 8 pm.
Doors open 1/2 an hour before show.
Included is tasting of products by local brewery Gallant Fox.
So you can support two local businesses at once.
Due to alcohol, attendees must be 21 and over.
Chairs and tables will be spaced apart in our large gym for safety.
Audience masking greatly appreciated.
Click here to get connected to Turners Circus Presents: Flame.
