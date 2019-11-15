LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twinkies Cereal?
That's the newest and freshest idea to come out of Post Consumer Brands, which announced the breakfast offering as its latest Hostess-themed cereal, according to a report by Fox News.
The company said Wednesday that Twinkies Cereal will hit Walmart shelves nationwide in late December, giving fans "a delicious new way to enjoy the snack we all know and love in cereal form."
Who's ready?!🤤 https://t.co/zwMC1QzYSp— Hostess Snacks (@Hostess_Snacks) November 13, 2019
Twinkies cereal is said to replicate the taste of the original golden sponge cake treats and their look -- only in miniature form.
But reactions to the release of Twinkies Cereal were mixed, and naysayers offered some hilarious commentary.
"They should call em' 'munchies' somebody high got this approved," one person wrote.
"Pack this up and send back to sender!" said another comment.
Some social media users also pointed out that such a sugary cereal isn't the freshest of choices.
"Between Popeyes chicken sandwich and this crap we all gonna die before 55," someone wrote.
"Something else to add to obesity in America," another Instagram commenter said.
Yet another added, "Don't nobody want that diabetes in a bowl."
"Really? Kellogg just lost a lawsuit over the sugar in their cereals. Now Post wants our children to eat Twinkies cereal?" physician Robert Lustig tweeted. "How tone-deaf are they? They just hear the clanking of coins on the table I guess."
Really? Kellogg just lost a lawsuit over the sugar in their cereals. Now Post wants our children to eat Twinkies cereal? How tone deaf are they? They just hear the clanking of coins on the table I guess.https://t.co/SSWCmK3EaG— Robert Lustig MD (@RobertLustigMD) November 14, 2019
But not everyone was so critical about the chance of having Twinkies for breakfast.
"Dreams do come true: Twinkies cereal is officially a thing," one Twitter user said.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.