CRESTWOOD, Ky (WDRB) — Vintage Base Camp is a family-owned business located in Crestwood, Kentucky focusing on repair and restoration of Airstream trailers.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning learning about the process.
Vintage Base Camp specializes in Airstreams from the 1940s’ through 1979.
Greg Penner started the business about 5 years ago doing all the restoration work himself.
Now they have 12 employees restoring old Airstreams and trailers.
Greg Penner has over 10 years of repair and restoration experience on Airstreams.
He holds a Master’s degree in Sculpture from the University of Cincinnati.
He applies his special talent with metal and woodworking to every Airstream.
Greg’s approach when restoring and updating vintage Airstream trailers is the marriage of old aesthetics and modern methods, form following function.
The Penner family is a multi-generational enjoyer of Airstreams.
They purchased their first family Airstream in 1997.
Now Greg, Julie, and Lucy, their six-year-old daughter, help others enjoy the same passion.
Click here to get connected to Vintage Base Camp.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.