CRESTWOOD, Ky (WDRB) -- Kentucky Tae Kwon Do students are "Kicking for Clean Water".
The roundhouse kicking targets will help Kentucky Tae Kwon Do students acheive their goals.
Tiny Tigers (ages 4-6), will kick for 90 seconds; Junior Tigers and Adults (13 years and above), for 120 seconds.
Participants are getting sponsors to pledge an amount of money per each kick thrown during the time limit.
Kentucky Tae Kwon Do’s Owner, Master Sean Ramey is spearheading this effort.
He said, “People don’t realize that Taekwondo really helps youth develop amazing life skills. Every class includes Courtesy, Integrity, Perseverance, Self-Control, Indomitable Spirit, and when you possess all of these, you achieve Victory! Confidence and Self-esteem are included in every class!”
100% of all proceeds go directly to WaterStep’s (501C3) initiative for teens in our area to raise money and awareness of the over 700 million people in the world who do not have clean, safe drinking water.
This is part of a community-wide effort that will culminate next May, 2023, with a celebration of inspiration and accomplishment hosted by WaterStep and Internationally acclaimed Lucy Westlake, the youngest female to climb Mount Everest.
Kentucky Tae Kwon Do
Saturday, December 10
Starting at 10:00 am
Click here to get connected to Kentucky Tae Kwon Do.
Click here to get connected to WaterStep.
